Truist Securities Comments on Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.43). Truist Securities also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.97 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $160,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.