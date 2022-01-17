Truist Securities Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.