Truist Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.48. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $140.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 30.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $95,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

