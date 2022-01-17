Truist Securities Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the company will earn $5.60 per share for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

DLTR stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $5,374,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.