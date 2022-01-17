Truist Securities Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MCRI opened at $68.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

