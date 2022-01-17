Truist Securities Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of OXY opened at $35.51 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

