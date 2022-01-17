Truist Securities Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.71. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV opened at C$51.88 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$19.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.