Truist Securities Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist cut their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

RRC stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Range Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,377,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.