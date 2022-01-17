Truist Securities Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli expects that the retailer will earn $13.30 per share for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.