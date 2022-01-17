Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

TRUP stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

