Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $153.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the highest is $153.70 million. Trustmark posted sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $653.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $653.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $627.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

