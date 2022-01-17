TurtleCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $207,716.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $207,716.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,074,319,675 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

