TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 116.08 ($1.58), with a volume of 193466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

