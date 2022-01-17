Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TRCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
