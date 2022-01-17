Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $480.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

