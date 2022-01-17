Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

