U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

USEG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

