U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.74% of U.S. Silica worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $894.11 million, a P/E ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

