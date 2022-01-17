UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of UDR worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 292.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.