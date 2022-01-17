UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0024

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $414,439.89 and approximately $144,207.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

