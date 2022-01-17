UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of UGI worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

