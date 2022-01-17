Ultra Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $358.08 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002973 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00890210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00259608 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

