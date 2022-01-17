Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $58,653.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.63 or 0.07590192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.61 or 0.99800574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

