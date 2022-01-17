Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $2,456.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.85 or 0.07592583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,199.53 or 0.99787605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

