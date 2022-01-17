Unido EP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $154,603.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $154,603.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

