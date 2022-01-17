Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.77 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $38.59 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00017926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00206798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00441339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

