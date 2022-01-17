Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The stock had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,931.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,013.38. The company has a market capitalization of £96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

