Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). 16,198,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The company has a market capitalization of £96.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,013.38. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.