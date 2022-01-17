Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The stock had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,013.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.