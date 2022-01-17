Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,676.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,676 ($49.90) and last traded at GBX 3,697.80 ($50.19), with a volume of 1720321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,903 ($52.98).

Several brokerages recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market cap of £94.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,013.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

