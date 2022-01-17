Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €39.30 ($44.66) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.68).

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €0.59 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €40.71 ($46.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.96 and a 200 day moving average of €36.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

