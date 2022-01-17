Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th.

UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

