United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

United Bancshares stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80. United Bancshares has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $37.71.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.