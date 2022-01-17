Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.