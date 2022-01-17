Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Unum Group worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 206.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.10 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

