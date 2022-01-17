UpBots Hits Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One UpBots coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $233,153.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UpBots has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 410,286,932 coins. The official website for UpBots is upbots.com . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

UpBots Coin Trading

