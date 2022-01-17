US Bancorp DE Buys 6,637 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $160,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $51.68. 18,789,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

