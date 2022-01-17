US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 87,429 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $171,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,695,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

