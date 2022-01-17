US Bancorp DE Has $1.43 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,430,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,160. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

