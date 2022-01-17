US Bancorp DE Has $199.96 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $199,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,161,334 shares of company stock valued at $95,675,121 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.53. 10,057,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

