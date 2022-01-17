US Bancorp DE Has $353.97 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.48% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $353,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

