US Bancorp DE Has $405.57 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $405,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $14.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.68. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.