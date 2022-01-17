US Bancorp DE Has $578.19 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,338 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $578,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

USB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.