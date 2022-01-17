US Bancorp DE Sells 19,125 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.25% of American Tower worth $303,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in American Tower by 94.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $51,894,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.63.

AMT stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.62. 2,549,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.20. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.