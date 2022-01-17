US Bancorp DE Sells 35,160 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $227,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

