USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.19. 9,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

