Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $278,858.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

