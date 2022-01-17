Validity Price Down 0.1% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00012143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $211,700.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.74 or 0.00703712 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,489,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,483,149 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

