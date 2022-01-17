VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,825,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 95,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

