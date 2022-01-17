Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

MGV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.81. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,500. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

